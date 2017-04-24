Wichita School Board To Review Proposed 2017-18 School Calendar

Credit Dafne Cholet / flickr Creative Commons

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will review and vote on next year’s school calendar at its meeting Monday night.

The proposed calendar would continue the shortened school year adopted in 2016 as a way to save the district millions of dollars. The district lengthened the school day by 30 minutes to cut 15 days off the yearly calendar.

The first day of school would be Aug. 23, and the last day of school, May 16. There will also be a district-wide shutdown for the December break and four-day work weeks in June and July for staff.

The board is expected to decide soon whether or not to make additional changes to the school schedule. A recent survey of students, employees and parents revealed mixed opinions about the longer days and shorter year, especially for the elementary schools.

USD 259
Wichita Public Schools

