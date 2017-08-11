Wichita Transit Offering Students Discounted Rides To School

Wichita Public Schools and Wichita Transit have formed a new partnership to get some students off to school on a city bus.

The pilot program, launched this week at seven middle and high schools, is for students who live less than two and a half miles from school, and who don't qualify to ride the school bus.

City bus passes will be available for $20 dollars a month instead of the usual $55.

"This allows them to purchase a city bus pass at a reduced rate and allows them to ride the city bus to get to school, which will be a huge impact on many families who may not be able to provide transportation to get their children to school," says USD 259 spokeswoman Susan Arensman.

Participants in the pilot program include Coleman, Curtis, Hamilton and Robinson middle schools, and East, North and West high schools.

