Wichita Workforce Center Offers Youth Employment Workshops

Across the country, youth employment is declining due to technology and to more adults looking for work. The Wichita Workforce Center is offering workshops to help teens find summer jobs.

Angie Duntz, communications director for Workforce Alliance, says the center will present three different workshops in one day. Young people who attend the free workshops will learn about what it takes to obtain a summer job.

“How to do a handshake, how to dress for the part, customer service, basically knowing how to treat a customer and financial literacy learning to count back change if you are working in a retail setting,” Duntz says.

Participants will earn a youth essential skills certificate, which can help them get hired. Job seekers can be as young as 14 but must be 16 years old for job placement.

The next set of workshops is May 18 at the Wichita Workforce Center located at 21st and Amidon.

