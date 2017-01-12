Winter Ice Storm Could Make Its Way Across Kansas This Weekend

The National Weather Service says there’s the potential of a winter ice storm across much of Kansas starting Friday night and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Vanessa Pearce says to expect some freezing rain which could turn into ice, especially on elevated surfaces.

"The ice accumulations could be a quarter to a half of an inch on those elevated surfaces, especially tree limbs, power lines, overpasses and bridges, as well as some of the surface objects, streets, sidewalks and parking lots, depending on what the temperatures ends up being," Pearce says.

If temperatures drop below freezing, Pearce says there’s potential for additional ice accumulation.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.