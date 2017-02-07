WSU Students And Faculty Protest Campus Carry Law

Students and staff against a law allowing guns on college campuses held a demonstration on the Wichita State University campus Tuesday.

A small group gathered near the Rhatigan Student Center to speak out against guns on campus. The rally was called "Carry Minds, Not Guns."

Organizers spoke of the need to contact lawmakers, emphasizing that there is power in numbers. Freshman Ian Englebright says he thinks legislators in favor of the law are creating more problems than solutions.

"They think that by having concealed carry on this campus they're making it safer, when in fact, I feel more uncomfortable because I don't know if the person next to me has a gun or not," he said.

The group is hoping the Kansas Legislature will pass a bill that would allow colleges to permanently opt out of the concealed carry law. The law is set to go into effect in July.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee is expected to vote on the exemption bill Wednesday morning.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.